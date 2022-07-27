EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The summer season is in full swing, but is your sunburn?

It only takes five sunburns to double your risk of melanoma and many Americans tend to make the same common mistakes when they do — or don’t — use sunscreen.

So, what should we be doing?

We took that question to the Founder of Empire Dermatology, Dr. Brian Raphael.

He knows the endless options on store shelves can be overwhelming and complicated, but it really comes down to a few simple factors.

Raphael says you want a sunscreen that is:

SPF 30 or higher

smells good to you

feels good on your skin

is affordable

isn’t expired

Even if you check off all those boxes, the key mistake most people make is not reapplying.

“Our reference point is to use a shot glass worth of sunscreen. We all know what a shot glass looks like, so you can picture it. That’s quite a bit of sunscreen that we use on our body, and you gotta do that every two to three hours.” Dr. Brian Raphael

Raphael says SPF 30 blocks out 97% of the sun’s rays. If you want to take that protection even further, you can look for something with zinc oxide or titanium in the active ingredients.

One more tip – don’t forget your face.

“When you’re doing something for your face you want to make sure that says anti-comedogenic, which means that it doesn’t create acne,” said Raphael.

Remember, sunscreen doesn’t work when it just sits in the bottle!