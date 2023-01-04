(WSYR-TV) — New year, new me. People say it all the time, but rarely reach the goals they set in January.

Turns out, the problem might be less about what you’re trying to accomplish and more about how you’re trying to get there.

“You want to go from what your habits were before to brand new habits, where if you can’t meet those habits, you just give up,” said Registered Dietitian Deanna Wolfe.

Wolfe’s secret to success is simpler than you may think.

“I always really try to take the numbers out of it. Remove cutting out full food groups.” Deanna Wolfe

When resolutions aren’t reached, she says it’s likely because the goals set are often too big, too fast or too limiting.

It’s time to quit dieting. It’s time to understand why you’re binging, why you’re overeating and why you’re restricting. How to stop that and really make peace with food again. Deanna Wolfe

Instead of cutting out sugar completely, Wolfe suggests making resolutions more about addition rather than restriction.

“Adding on one vegetable to your lunch five days a week or adding on a 15-minute morning walk,” Wolfe suggests.

Still not sure what to do? Considering shifting your mindset. Set an intention rather than a goal and remember your ‘why.’

“An intention has a why behind it. So my intention for setting this goal of walking five times a week is to be able to play with my kids,” said Wolfe. “Instead of you know, shaming my body and hating my body the whole year, it’s like I wanna feel ‘how’ about my body.”

Take the shame out of it. Give yourself grace and set smaller, attainable resolutions to reach your intention.

“Let’s play to win in January. Don’t set yourself up for failure.” Deanna Wolfe

Vowing to love yourself into your full potential, rather than hating yourself into change.