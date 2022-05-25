OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The half a million bottles of baby formula from the first “Operation Fly Formula” flight can’t land on store shelves soon enough.

Millions of parents are stressed, with recent data showing about 45% of the formula is out of stock.

There’s a critical need and parents are desperate.

It’s a feeling Kayla Devine knows well. Her brightest blessing is her baby boy Elliot, but he came into the world prematurely and was relying on formula to grow.

“We didn’t know how we were going to continue to be able to feed our baby and as a mom, that’s the worst feeling in the world.” Kalya Devine

Her prayers were answered through Danielle Wiebel of D. Marie Lactation and her breastfeeding support group.

It’s a place for moms to talk about everything — from not sleeping, to starting solids, and supply struggles.

The formula shortage is really affecting everyone because even most breastfeeding parents are having to use some formula to help supplement their baby. Danielle Wiebel

According to the CDC, 87% of moms in New York State start out nursing, but by 6 months it drops to 25% solely breastfeeding.

“I think one of the biggest things is just getting the right support,” said Wiebel.

Wiebel is also a lactation counselor. She says the support moms need can come in different forms like a pediatrician, a lactation class or specialist, or a support group.

“She [Wiebel] was there at all hours, and it was so reassuring that I had somebody that I could talk to,” said Devine. “We’ve improved greatly so we’ve had to supplement way less with formula.”

This group has helped Devine with pace feeding, latching, and formula frustrations, but even bigger than all that… it’s given her a village.

If I went through something one week it’s nice to know the mom last month has gone through the same thing. It’s gonna get better, she went through it and her little one went through it and we’ll be just fine. Kayla Devine

The support group meets at Curious Kidz in Oswego. The next meeting is on June 6 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the group or find resources, you can visit Danielle’s website.

You can also visit Danielle’s Instagram page.