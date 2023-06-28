SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Men are eight times more likely to get a groin hernia than women, according to doctors at St. Joseph’s Health.

They say men are also more likely to put off treatment.

So, during this Men’s Health Month, they’re sharing this message: don’t put off going to the doctor.

“The longer you wait to get it fixed, the longer it will take to recover.” Doctor Melinda Stevens, St. Joseph’s Health

She explained a hernia happens when an organ pushes through muscle or tissue.

It can feel like you’ve pulled something and can look like an odd bulge.

However, with robotics, the surgical fix has become pretty standard.

It’s made the transition back to normal life much faster and easier for patients. Dr. Stevens

They make three small incisions, improving the recovery time and the scarring.

Doctor Robert Weiss said the pictures they get from the robotics surgery are much more magnified than laparoscopic surgery, and the machine doesn’t do anything without the doctor controlling it.

“In fact, when the surgeon stops working and takes his or her head out of the viewfinder, the robot just freezes up. By design, these robots don’t do anything by themselves,” he said.

Once the hernia is repaired and the wounds heal, Dr. Stevens said you can get back to what you really want to do in a week or two.

It’s a small price to pay if you take care of it right away.

“You would much rather have a small problem dealt with in a quick fashion than to wait until you have a much larger problem that becomes either urgent or emergent,” she said.