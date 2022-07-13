SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A breast cancer discovery made in Syracuse could help save hundreds, if not thousands of lives.

A team of researchers and doctors at Upstate Medical University published a study analyzing what they call the primary tumor gene expression.

They found this ABI1-based expression signature can predict whether a breast cancer tumor will metastasize, or spread, in the future.

Dr. Leszek Kotula, an associate professor of urology, biochemistry, and molecular biology at Upstate, says this study needs to be further validated but has the potential to be used in a clinical diagnosis.

“We cannot predict when, but we can predict if they [tumors] can metastasize,” said Kotula.

In a breast cancer tumor, Kotula says the ABI1 gene gets upregulated.

Kotula’s team validated these findings through a study in mice.

“We decrease the amount of gene, okay? Then we observe lower level of metastasis in the y-type mouse. So that validated the function. Complete removal, very little metastasis. Partial removal, some metastasis, and with the gene present, plenty of metastasis.” Dr. Leszek Kotula

Essentially, when they removed the ABI1 gene completely, there was little to no metastasis in the mouse.

It’s a ground-breaking discovery but before it can make a direct impact on patients, they have to validate the findings in a phase one study with people.

Kotula hopes researchers will be able to eventually develop treatments to target the gene itself.

“We’ll go all the way,” he said. “This allows us to give hope to patients that they can be diagnosed faster, they can have a better treatment.”