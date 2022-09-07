CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bouncing back from the Great New York State Fair is never easy. It’s 13 days of fried food, sugary drinks, ice cream, and more.

Maybe you’re feeling extra sluggish after a Labor Day weekend spent filling up at a backyard barbecue.

There’s no one-day miracle fix, but there are things you can do to hit the reset button.

Lemon Water

Before pouring out that cup of coffee, try lemon water.

Lemon water can help kick start your metabolism and flush out toxins.

Drinking enough water throughout the day can also help brighten your skin.

Break the Bloat with Breakfast

Skip the bread and carbs, instead focus on protein and fiber.

Load up on fiber in a smoothie or an egg scramble to keep you full longer!

Just make sure you’re drinking enough water too.

Avoid Packaged Processed Food

Processed foods are often high in sodium and can lack the necessary nutrients you get from real, whole foods.

Try to fill up your plate with more veggies, lean protein, and healthy fats from nuts, seeds, and avocado.

Move!

Make sure you’re moving!

Exercise doesn’t have to be rigorous but sweating can flush out more toxins.