SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Heart attacks can happen to anyone, but when it comes to survival, gender matters.

“The death rate in the first 30 days after being diagnosed and treated for heart attack is much higher for women than it is for men.” Cardiologist Nelly Kazzaz, St. Joseph’s Health

Dr. Nelly Kazzaz explains part of that likely lies within the symptoms. While some symptoms like chest pain do overlap, women tend to have more atypical symptoms.

“Pain in the neck, in the jaw, in the arms. It can include flu-like symptoms, fatigue, nausea, shortness of breath, excessive sweating.” Dr. Nelly Kazzaz

Dr. Kazzaz believes there’s also a bit of a bias, making it less likely for women to get the right diagnosis or treatment.

“Even up to the early ’70s heart disease was still recognized as a man’s disease,” said Dr. Kazzaz. “So you know, it’s taking time to change that perspective and change that awareness including in healthcare.”

Women also tend to have smaller vessels, which can create problems with treatment.

With all that in mind, she says it’s important to take steps to reduce your risk.

Dr. Kazzaz says you should never self-diagnose. Know the symptoms, call 911 if you think you’re having a heart attack, and talk to your doctor about your numbers.

“How much lower your cholesterol needs to be, where your blood pressure needs to be, where your blood sugar [needs to be], your weight,” she said.

If your numbers are not where they need to be, Dr. Kazzaz says small changes to diet and exercise can go a long way.

“It’s the little everyday choices that make the biggest impact,” she said.

As always, talk to your doctor about your personal risk.