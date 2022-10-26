Some bassinets can rock or glide to help soothe babies off to sleep, which is ideal for infants.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A recent study suggests people born in the late 90s or early 2000s are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with hypertension during pregnancy than baby boomers.

The study was published in the JAMA Network Open, finding younger generations have higher rates of new-onset hypertension, which is one of the leading causes of bad outcomes during pregnancy.

In severe cases, it can hinder the baby’s growth or put the mom at risk of things like stroke, seizure, or cardiomyopathy.

“The problem with high blood pressure is the silent killer, you know, so they might not have symptoms.” Reem Akkawi – OBGYN, St. Joseph’s Health

Akkawi has seen the increase firsthand, especially with preeclampsia, or high blood pressure brought on during pregnancy.

“We used to say about two to eight percent of people you know have preeclampsia, but these numbers I wanna say have doubled in this age group,” Akkawi says.

The answer likely lies within generational changes. “Prevalence of obesity, or obstructive sleep apnea, or walking into the pregnancy with other medical comorbidities,” she says.

What concerns Akkawi, even more, is what happens after the baby is born.

Akkawi says a lot of maternal death is related to cardiovascular disease in the postpartum period, which is the entire year after the baby is born.

“They are at risk of developing cardiovascular disease in the future faster than somebody who has never had high blood pressure or preeclampsia in pregnancy. You might feel great but two months later, three months later, you might be, you know, walking around and you might be walking with high blood pressure and you have no idea.” Reem Akkawi

Akkawi says it’s important to stay in communication with your doctor and never hesitate to bring something up to them if you have any concerns or questions.