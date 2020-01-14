What’s Going Around: 1/13/20

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The flu continues to top the list of What’s Going Around.

In Camillus, Dr. Rovall is still seeing flu type B. Strep throat is going around and they’re seeing croup with a fever and barky cough and there’s a virus that causes a cough, congestion, and runny nose.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker checks in with flu A and B. Also, strep throat, RSV, a virus that causes wheezing in young children, and the stomach bug are going around.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is also seeing the stomach bug. The flu is going around and the tests for strep throat are coming back positive.

In Fulton, the Urgent Care checks in with the flu, strep throat, and pneumonia.

In Auburn, it’s the flu, upper respiratory infections, colds, and sore throats, both strep and viral.

That’s the latest from doctors’ offices. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.

More from NewsChannel 9: