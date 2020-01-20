What’s Going Around: 1/20/2020

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s that time of the season and flu is still the number one item on the What’s Going Around list.

In Auburn, the flu continues to be the number one illness. Upper respiratory infections, the common cold, as well as viral and strep throat round out the list.

Dr. Carguello in Pulaski is keeping it simple with the flu, flu and more flu. His office is full of patients with both strains.

Dr. Dracker at Summerwood Pediatrics said they are seeing more Flu B than Flu A this year. Even people who got the flu shot are coming in sick. A few people are coming in with strep and the cold as well.

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics, strep throat has also been an issue among kids in Syracuse as well as the flu and a stomach bug.

Dr. Abbamont at Pediatric Associates in Camillus is seeing lots of Flu B, strep, a viral sore throat and the stomach bug.

