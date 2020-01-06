What’s Going Around: 1/6/20

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A lot of people are starting the first full week of the new year fighting the flu. Let’s check in with our doctors to see what is going around.

The Urgent Care in Fulton says the flu is still at the top of the list. They’re also seeing strep throat and pneumonia.

Pneumonia is also going around in Syracuse. Brighton Hill Pediatrics says it’s walking pneumonia, with similar symptoms, but milder, and spreads easily among school-age kids and adults under 40. They’re also seeing the flu, the stomach bug is going around, along with strep throat.

And in Auburn, it’s the flu, strep and viral sore throats, upper respiratory infections, sinusitis, and colds.

That’s the latest from doctors’ offices. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.