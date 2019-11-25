What’s Going Around: 11/25/19

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — We’re checking in with local doctors’ offices now to see what’s going around.

Starting in Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is seeing kids with a viral cough, pneumonia and some with strep throat.

Dr. Rovall at Pediatric Associates in Clay says they’ve got folks with both types of the flu, A and B, as well as some patients with a viral respiratory illness, croup and a lot of kids with a cold and ear infection.

Auburn Internal Medicine also seeing cases of the flu and folks with a cold. Other patients have an upper respiratory infection and viral sore throats.

Dr. Dracker and Summerwood Pediatrics say a viral cough and fever are going around, with some strep, but very few cases of flu B.

The same in Pulaski, where there are minimal flu cases according to Dr. Carguello, but there are patients with a viral respiratory infection.

In Fulton at the Urgent Care, it’s sinus issues, strep, bronchitis, and viral flu-like illness.