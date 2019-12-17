What’s Going Around: 12/16/2019

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Lots of people are feeling sick heading into the holidays. Let’s check in with doctors to see what’s going around.

In Camillus, Dr. Rovall is reporting the flu, along with croup, which has a barky cough. Strep throat is also going around and other children have colds with ear infections.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they’re also seeing the flu and strep throat.

Strep is also on the list at Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse, along with croup. A virus with a high fever is also going around and they are also seeing ear infections.

In Auburn, it’s sore throats, both strep and viral, as well as upper respiratory infections, colds, and sinusitis.