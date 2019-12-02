What’s Going Around: 12/2/19

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The list is short this week, but where is what’s going around.

In Syracuse at Brighton Hill Pediatrics, they are reporting a lot of illness going around, starting with strep throat. They’re also seeing an upper respiratory virus that lasts for two to three weeks. Pneumonia is going around and they’re seeing plenty of children with rashes.

In Camillus, Dr. Rovall is also seeing that viral upper respiratory illness. Many of the kids are also developing secondary ear infections. They’re reporting some cases of flu Type B, which usually comes later in the season.

And in Fulton, Urgent Care is seeing pneumonia, some positive flu cases, and weather-related injuries.

That’s the latest from doctors’ offices. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.