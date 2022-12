SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what the common illnesses are in are doctors’ offices.

Liverpool, Dr. Dracker

Flu (Children not vaccinated)

Strep throat

Stomach bug

Camillus, Dr. Rovall

RSV

Ear infections

Pink eye

Sore throats (strep and viral)

Pulaski, Dr. Carguello