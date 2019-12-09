What’s Going Around: 12/9/2019

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — What’s going around Central New York?
In Pulaski, Doctor Carguello has seen numerous people with upper respiratory infections and many children have a viral sore throat.
Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse has seen kids with numerous different illnesses, including strep, the stomach bug, flu, pneumonia, and plenty of viral colds.
In Liverpool, Doctor Dracker at Summerwood Pediatrics has treated many patients for RSV, a common respiratory illness, as well as pinkeye and viral sore throats.
Auburn is dealing with many of the same illnesses as the rest of Central New York as there have been cases of the common cold, viral sore throats, and strep.
Lastly in Camillus, they’ve also seen a few kids today testing positive for strep throat. Pneumonia, more flu B, croup, ear infections and pinkeye round out the list for Camillus.
There have not been a lot of flu cases, but the ones they are seeing are flu B and patients weren’t vaccinated. It’s never too late to get your flu vaccine.
