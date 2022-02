SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here’s a look at What’s Going Around in area doctors’ office.

In Camillus, Dr. Rovall is reporting:

ear infections

GI bug

colds, some fevers

Fewer number of COVID cases

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics

COVID

Stomach bug

Strep throat

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is reporting