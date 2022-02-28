SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what’s going around Central New York doctors’ offices. The good news is that the number of COVID cases keeps dropping but there has been an increase in the stomach bug.

Dr. Rovall, Camillus

Stomach bug/vomiting

Cough and congestion

Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse

Stomach bug

Colds

Strep throat

Ear infections

Dr. Dracker, Liverpool

Vomiting/Diarrhea

Coughs

Colds

Dr. Carguello, Pulaski