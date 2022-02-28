SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what’s going around Central New York doctors’ offices. The good news is that the number of COVID cases keeps dropping but there has been an increase in the stomach bug.
Dr. Rovall, Camillus
- Stomach bug/vomiting
- Cough and congestion
Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse
- Stomach bug
- Colds
- Strep throat
- Ear infections
Dr. Dracker, Liverpool
- Vomiting/Diarrhea
- Coughs
- Colds
Dr. Carguello, Pulaski
- Stomach Bug
- Some COVID
- Upper respiratory infections