What’s Going Around: 3/1/21

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — What is going around this week in Central New York?

In Camillus, Pediatric Associates says they are doing fewer COVID tests. They say colds and sore throats are going around.

Sore throats are also on Dr. Dracker’s list in Liverpool, as well as upper respiratory infections, ear infections, and COVID-19 testing, but they are only seeing a few positive cases.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse is testing kids with sore throats and most are coming back positive for strep throat. Colds are also going around.

The Urgent Care in Fulton is seeing viral illnesses and they are doing a lot of COVID-19 testing.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello checks in with colds, and a decrease in COVID cases.

That’s the latest from doctors’ offices around the region. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.