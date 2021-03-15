What’s Going Around: 3/15/21

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is a look at what is going around at local doctors’ offices.

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse, they are starting to see children with allergy symptoms. Last week’s weather is probably to blame. They are also seeing colds.

In Camillus, Pediatric Associates is also seeing children with allergies, along with coughs, colds, and sore throats.

Dr. Dracker at Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool checks in with ear infections, strep throat, and lots of rashes and upper respiratory infections.

Dr. Carguello in Pulaski is seeing COVID cases, along with flu and colds.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they are busy testing people for COVID and are also treating upper respiratory infections.

That’s the latest from doctors’ offices. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.