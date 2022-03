SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly roundup of what is going around a few of the doctor’s offices in our area.

The big thing is still the stomach bug. COVID is starting to make its presence known.

Dr. Dracker – Livepool

Uptick in COVID

Stomach bug

Coughs and colds

Dr. Rovall – Camillus

Ear infections

Flu

Strep throat

COID

Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse

Stomach bug

Strep throat

Dr. Carguello, Pulaski