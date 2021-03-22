What’s Going Around: 3/22/21

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If your allergies are starting to bother you, you’re not alone. Our doctors are telling us they’re getting lots of calls from allergy sufferers looking for relief.

In Liverpool, allergies are at the top of Dr. Dracker’s list. He also checks in with rashes, ear infections, and there’s a stomach bug going around with vomiting and diarrhea.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is also seeing allergies. Other children have colds.

At Pediatric Associates in Camillus, they’ve been seeing allergy symptoms ever since the snow melted. Lots of colds are going around and they’re still doing COVID testing, all of which are negative.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they’re still seeing patients to rule out COVID. A stomach bug is also going around and they’ve had some patients with vertigo.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello has had some patients test positive for COVID. He’s also seeing colds, and a few people with the flu.