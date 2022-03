SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The stomach bug is still an issue in area doctor offices. Here is our weekly check in on things.

Dr. Dracker, Liverpool

Stomach bug

Vomiting/Diarrhea

Cold with cough and fever

COVID

Asthma

Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse

Stomach bug

Strep throat

Upper respiratory infections

COVID

Dr. Rovall, Camillus

Stomach bug

Colds

COVID

Flu

Ear infections

Sore throats-some strep

Croup

Dr. Carguello, Pulaski