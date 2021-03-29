What’s Going Around: 3/29/21

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here’s a look at what is going around in Central New York this week.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as colds.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they are having people coming in for COVID tests, and many of those are negative. They are also seeing ear infections and treating people for tick bites.

At Pediatric Associates in Camillus, they are seeing patients with colds, coughs, congestion, and sore throats.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is seeing a lot of patients with strep throat.

Dr. Dracker at Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool is seeing patients with stomach bugs, ear infections, rashes, and allergies.