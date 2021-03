CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — What is going around Central New York this week?

In Camillus, Pediatric Associates reports sore throats, croup cough, wheezing, and colds with congestion and fever.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics says colds are also going around.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they are seeing a viral illness, but COVID visits are down.

That is the latest from doctors’ offices. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments for you.