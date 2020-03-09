What’s Going Around: 3/9/20

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The slowdown in flu cases we started seeing last week appears to have been temporary. Let’s check What’s Going Around starting in Liverpool.

Dr. Dracker is reporting that flu a and b are still going around. The tests for strep throat are coming back positive. He is also seeing a viral illness with a cough and upper respiratory infections.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is also reporting no letup in the flu. They’re seeing strep throat and the stomach bug is going around as well.

In Auburn, the flu remains at the top of the list, followed by bronchitis, sinusitis and sore throats, both of the strep and viral variety.

That is the latest from doctors’ offices. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatment.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9