SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what local doctor’s offices are dealing with.

Dr. Carguello — Pulaski: COVID, flu, gastroenteritis, Non-COVID related respiratory illnesses

Dr. Dracker — Liverpool: Flu (A is most prevalent); gastrointestinal illnesses, with vomiting and diarrhea; one-year-old and younger with fever; cough and congestion and it’s not COVID or flu.

Dr. Abamont — Camillus: A lot of COVID, flu (A is most prevalent), pneumonia — as a result of flu, colds, ear infections

Brighton Hill Pediatrics: Flu and stomach bug