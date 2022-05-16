SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly update of some of the common health issues that area doctor offices are dealing with this week.

Camillus – Pediatric Associates

Colds

Allergies

Sinus infections

Ear infections

Flu A

Pneumonia

Stomach bug

Liverpool, Dr. Dracker, Summerwood Pediatrics

Stomach bug

Flu

Viral illness

COVID in adults and children after travel

Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics

Fever

Colds

Flu

Sinus infections

Tick bites

Pulaski, Dr. Carguello