SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly update of some of the common health issues that area doctor offices are dealing with this week.

Camillus – Pediatric Associates

  • Colds
  • Allergies
  • Sinus infections
  • Ear infections
  • Flu A
  • Pneumonia
  • Stomach bug

Liverpool, Dr. Dracker, Summerwood Pediatrics

  • Stomach bug
  • Flu
  • Viral illness
  • COVID in adults and children after travel

Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics

  • Fever
  • Colds
  • Flu
  • Sinus infections
  • Tick bites

Pulaski, Dr. Carguello

  • Covid-19 (trending lower)
  • Flu
  • Allergies