SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly update of some of the common health issues that area doctor offices are dealing with this week.
Camillus – Pediatric Associates
- Colds
- Allergies
- Sinus infections
- Ear infections
- Flu A
- Pneumonia
- Stomach bug
Liverpool, Dr. Dracker, Summerwood Pediatrics
- Stomach bug
- Flu
- Viral illness
- COVID in adults and children after travel
Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics
- Fever
- Colds
- Flu
- Sinus infections
- Tick bites
Pulaski, Dr. Carguello
- Covid-19 (trending lower)
- Flu
- Allergies