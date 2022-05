SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Allergies are really starting to make their presence felt in Central New York. That’s the primary ailment being reported by area doctors’ offices.

Here’s what’s going around.

Liverpool, Dr. Dracker

Allergies

Watery itchy eyes, coughs, congestion

Earaches

Flu A (not common this time of year)

Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics

Allergies

Colds

Sinus infections

Pulaski, Dr. Carguello