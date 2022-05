SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check with are doctor’s office on what are some of the illnesses they’re dealing with.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics

Flu

Strep throat

COVID

Ear infections

Pink eye

Summerwood Pediatrics

Flu, type A

Stomach bug with vomiting

Strep Throat

Pediatric Associates, Camillus

Flu

Colds

Ear infections

Allergies

Asthma

COVID

Dr. Carguello, Pulaski