What’s Going Around: 7/20/20

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — With some states setting new records for coronavirus cases and congress back to working on ways to help those financially impacted by the pandemic, we’re checking What’s Going Around in Central New York and COVID-19 is not on the list.

At Pediatric Associates in Camillus, there is a fever going around, but it doesn’t have any other symptoms. It is probably caused by a virus. The doctors are also seeing coxsackie virus, with blisters in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. A few cases of strep throat and some ear infections are also being reported.

At Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool, Dr. Dracker is seeing Lyme disease, allergies, and swimmer’s ear.

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse, there are no illnesses, just children being bothered by allergy symptoms and the doctors have been checking out tick bites.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello says there’s a stomach bug going around. Also, sinus symptoms and allergies are making some patients uncomfortable right now.

That’s the latest from doctors’ offices. As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.