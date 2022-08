SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.

Pediatric Associates, Camillus

COVID

Pink eye

Ear infections

Viral sore throats

Coxsackie virus

Viral illness with fever

Dr. Dracker, Liverpool

Upper respiratory infection, cold

Ear infections

Allergies

Dr. Carguello, Pulaski