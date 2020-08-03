What’s Going Around: 8/3/20

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As coronavirus cases continue to surge in parts of the country, Central New York remains in a bit of a bubble. COVID-19 is not on the list of what’s going around.

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse, they are seeing a few cases of strep throat, ear infections, and they’ve been checking out tick bites.

At Pediatric Associates in Camillus, some children have a virus. They are also seeing

sore throats of the viral, not strep, variety, upper respiratory infections, and also rashes.

The Urgent Care in Fulton says nothing is going around, They’re seeing typical seasonal issues, including rashes and outdoor-related injuries.

In Liverpool, it is a similar story. Dr. Dracker checks in with swimmer’s ear, rashes, and allergies.

In Pulaski, there are more signs of summer. Dr. Carguello is treating poison ivy and Lyme disease.

That is the latest from doctors’ offices. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.