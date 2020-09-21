What’s Going Around: 9/21/20

What's Going Around
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Allergies seem to top the list of What is Going Around this week.

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics, they are reporting cough, strep throat, and allergies.

Over in Camillus, they are seeing ear infections, strep throat, upper respiratory infections, and allergies.

Up north in Pulaski, it is much of the same. They are reporting upper respiratory infections and allergies.

That’s the latest from doctors’ offices. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatment.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected