What’s Going Around: 9/21/20

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Allergies seem to top the list of What is Going Around this week.
At Brighton Hill Pediatrics, they are reporting cough, strep throat, and allergies.
Over in Camillus, they are seeing ear infections, strep throat, upper respiratory infections, and allergies.
Up north in Pulaski, it is much of the same. They are reporting upper respiratory infections and allergies.
That’s the latest from doctors’ offices. Your doctor can tell you about the best treatment.
