What’s Going Around: Allergies the most common reason for doctor’s visits

(WSYR-TV) — In this week’s What’s Going Around, allergies seem to be the thing that all children are dealing with.

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse, children are coming in with stomach bugs, allergies and bug bites.

Dr. Dracker in Liverpool is seeing mono, Lyme disease and allergies.

Pediatric Associates in Camillus is seeing colds, allergies, ear infections and rashes.

The Urgent Care in Fulton is seeing patients with viral illnesses and allergies.

Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.