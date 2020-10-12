What’s Going Around: Children in Liverpool are getting upper respiratory infections

(WSYR-TV) — Thankfully, COVID-19 is not on our list of What’s Going Around this week.

In Camillus, doctors are seeing fevers, bronchiolitis, colds in mostly younger children.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse is seeing strep throat, colds and tick bites.

Dr. Dracker in Liverpool said that kids are coming in with upper respiratory infections, rashes and allergies. Those kids with upper respiratory infections are experiencing a cough, a sore throat that isn’t strep throat and congestion.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is seeing children who have colds and allergies.

If your child is feeling sick, their doctor can give them the best treatment options.

