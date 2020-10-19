What’s Going Around: CNY children dealing with colds, sore throats

(WSYR-TV) — In Central New York, a lot of children are dealing with sore throats and colds.
Pediatrics Associates in Camillus is seeing children with upper respiratory infections, sore throats with some strep, croup and a stomach bug with vomiting.
In Pulaski, they are seeing the stomach bug, colds and alleriges.
Syracuse children are coming in with colds and strep throat.
The Fulton Urgent Care is seeing viral upper respiratory infections and children coming in to rule out COVID-19.
Your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.
