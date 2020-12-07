What’s Going Around: CNY doctors not seeing many flu cases

(WSYR-TV) — Central New York doctors aren’t seeing a lot of children with the flu, which might be due to mask wearing.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker is mostly seeing colds. He hasn’t been seeing the flu or RSV, a respiratory virus in very young children.

He said that children with asthma shouldn’t use nebulizers right now because they can send aerosols into the air and spread COVID-19. He recommends switching to inhalers with spacers.

At Pediatric Associates in Camillus, doctors are also pleased to report no flu going around. It is mostly little ones who don’t wear masks who are sick with colds, sore throats and a stomach bug.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is seeing mostly adult patients and has only one COVID-19 case.

