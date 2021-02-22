What’s Going Around: Colds and COVID-19 testing

(WSYR-TV) — Local doctors are reporting colds and a lot of COVID-19 testing this week.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker isn’t seeing COVID-19 cases, but is seeing a definite increase in calls from parents who are worried about their children’s mental health due to the virus.

Other than this, they are seeing rashes, allergies and colds.

In Camillus, Pediatric Associates is seeing colds, coughs, ear infections, and croup. They are also performing COVID-19 testing for possible exposures.

Colds are also going around in Syracuse. It’s the only illness on the list from Brighton Hill Pediatrics.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they are seeing viral illnesses and weather-related injuries. They are also ruling out COVID-19.

And in Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is reporting limited COVID-19 cases and some flu cases.

That’s the latest from doctor’s offices around the area. As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.