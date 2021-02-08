What’s Going Around: Colds, stomach bugs, COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 cases are down across most of the country and local doctors are finding the same trend here in Central New York.

Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool is seeing stomach bugs with vomiting, cold symptoms, COVID-19, and post-COVID checkups for sports.

Pediatric Associates is seeing bronchiolitis with wheezing in babies, strep throat, fifths disease, and COVID-19.

The Urgent Care in Fulton is seeing a viral like illness and snow-related injuries.

Pulaski is seeing less COVID-19 cases and a some flu cases.

And Brighton Hill in Syracuse is seeing children with colds.

