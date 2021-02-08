What’s Going Around: Colds, stomach bugs, COVID-19

What's Going Around
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 cases are down across most of the country and local doctors are finding the same trend here in Central New York.

Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool is seeing stomach bugs with vomiting, cold symptoms, COVID-19, and post-COVID checkups for sports.

Pediatric Associates is seeing bronchiolitis with wheezing in babies, strep throat, fifths disease, and COVID-19.

The Urgent Care in Fulton is seeing a viral like illness and snow-related injuries.

Pulaski is seeing less COVID-19 cases and a some flu cases.

And Brighton Hill in Syracuse is seeing children with colds.

As always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected