What’s Going Around: COVID-19 continues to dominate

(WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is continuing to dominate in local doctors’ offices.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker has seen many children test positive for the virus. Younger children are more likely to have no symptoms; the older they are the sicker than can become.

Dr. Dracker reported that 17 and 18-year-olds are having fevers, fatigue and congestion. But, fortunately, he hasn’t had to admit and COVID-19 patients to the hospital and they have all recovered at home.

In Camillus, Pediatric Associates is busy with COVID-19 testing. The doctors there are surprised that so many local families have already had the virus spread throughout their homes.

They are also seeing a stomach bugs and colds.

Colds are topping the list at Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse. Strep throat is also going around.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they continue to be busy testing for COVID-19. They are also seeing viral illnesses and upper respiratory infections.

We will end with a message from Dr. Dracker, who says that most of the families dealing with COVID-19 right now caught it from people in their own household or relatives they saw over the holidays.

He is urging everyone to wear masks indoors when seeing anyone they don’t live with. The next three weeks will be crucial in the fight against COVID-19.