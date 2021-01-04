What’s Going Around: COVID-19 continues to top the list

(WSYR-TV) — Coronavirus continues to top the list of What’s Going Around and local doctors say the most common place people in Central New York are catching it is in their own homes.
In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker says children with and without COVID-19 symptoms are testing positive and so are their family members. The children who do feel sick mostly have respiratory symptoms.
Dracker said the next week will be critical as we are still seeing the Christmas surge.
Other kids at Summerwood Pediatrics have strep throat, rashes and other viral illnesses.
In Camillus, lots of COVID-19 testing is taking place and many children are positive.
They are also seeing colds and related ear aches.
The Urgent Care in Fulton has also been doing COVID-19 testing and has seen lots of people with viral symptoms.
In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello said COVID-19 is at the top of the list, along with colds.
At Brighton Hill Pediatrics, there isn’t any COVID-19, but strep throat and colds are going around.
Your doctors can tell you about the best treatments.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Republican lawmakers say they will contest electoral college results Wednesday
- Migrant expulsions at southern border shoot up as pandemic drags on
- WATCH: Some flurries and a bit of drizzle and fog persist tonight
- Upstate’s Dr. Stephen Thomas talks more about new COVID-19 strain, vaccine rollout
- Consumer Reports: Managing your diabetes during the pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App