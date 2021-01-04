What’s Going Around: COVID-19 continues to top the list

(WSYR-TV) — Coronavirus continues to top the list of What’s Going Around and local doctors say the most common place people in Central New York are catching it is in their own homes.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker says children with and without COVID-19 symptoms are testing positive and so are their family members. The children who do feel sick mostly have respiratory symptoms.

Dracker said the next week will be critical as we are still seeing the Christmas surge.

Other kids at Summerwood Pediatrics have strep throat, rashes and other viral illnesses.

In Camillus, lots of COVID-19 testing is taking place and many children are positive.

They are also seeing colds and related ear aches.

The Urgent Care in Fulton has also been doing COVID-19 testing and has seen lots of people with viral symptoms.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello said COVID-19 is at the top of the list, along with colds.

At Brighton Hill Pediatrics, there isn’t any COVID-19, but strep throat and colds are going around.

Your doctors can tell you about the best treatments.