What’s Going Around: COVID-19, viral illnesses, upper respiratory infections

(WSYR-TV) — The Thanksgiving COVID surge continues across the country and here in Central New York. Let’s check in to see What’s Going Around.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, they are ruling out COVID-19. They are also seeing patients with viral illnesses and upper respiratory infections.

At Pediatric Associates in Camillus many families are dealing with COVID-19. There are not a lot of other illnesses, just a few children with upper respiratory infections and a stomach bug.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker is only testing children who have COVID-19 symptoms and has only seen one positive this week. Otherwise, it has been quiet with some colds. A few kids have come in with a sore throat and have tested positive for strep throat.

It appears that small gatherings in people’s homes are responsible three quarters of the spread of COVID-19 here in Central New York.

As Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says, “We can’t regulate what you do in your own homes… We need you to do that.”