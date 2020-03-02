What’s Going Around: Flu finally slowing down

(WSYR-TV) — For the first time in weeks, doctors are finally seeing the flu start to slow down.

The Urgent Care in Fulton is still reporting patients coming in with the flu, but fewer than last week. Strep throat is going around along with a viral illness.

In Camillus, Dr. Rovall said the flu is slowing down as well, but the waiting room is still full.

They are diagnosing people with Coxsackie virus, Fifths disease -with a distinctive rash on the cheeks, – earaches and sinus infections.

In Liverpool. Dr. Dracker is still seeing a lot of Flu A and B cases. Strep throat is going around along with a stomach bug.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse is reporting the flu for the top of their list. Other children have strep throat, colds, the stomach bug and pink eye.

Auburn is dealing with the flu, upper respiratory infections, bronchitis, sinusitis and sore throats, both strep and viral.

If you are having any symptoms or believe you may be sick, contact your doctor for the best treatment plans.