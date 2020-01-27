What’s Going Around: Flu not slowing down

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — There are no signs of the flu slowing down this week.

Dr. Dracker from Liverpool said that Flu A and B are still being seen. There is also a viral illness going around, along with colds and strep throat.

Strep throat is also on the list in Fulton. An Urgent Care in Fulton said that they also continue to see patients with the flu.

The flu tops the list at Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse. They are also reporting strep throat, the stomach bug and pink eye.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello said that the flu and upper respiratory infections are being seen.

Finally, in Auburn, the flu, upper respiratory infections, sore throats, strep and viral, sinusitis and colds are being seen.

If you are feeling sick, check in with your doctor to see what the best treatment would be.