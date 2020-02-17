What’s Going Around: Flu still a problem in CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Looks like the Flu is still topping the list this week.

Dr. Dracker at Summerwood Pediatrics said they are seeing both Flu A and B, some strep throat and lots of gastroenteritis with vomiting, diarrhea and nausea.

Dr. Webster at Brighton Hill Pediatrics is also reporting patients with the flu, as well as strep throat and the stomach bug.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is setting cases of the flu as well. He is also reporting patients with strep throat, gastroenteritis and sinusitis.

And in Auburn, patients are experiencing the flu, upper respiratory infections, viral and strep throat, sinusitis, as well as the common cold.

If you are feeling sick, talk to your doctor and see what the best treatment plan would be for you.