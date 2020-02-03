What’s Going Around: Flu still at the top of the list

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The flu has continued to top the lists for doctors when asked what’s going around.

Dr. Dracker in Liverpool said that they are still seeing Flu A and B. The tests for strep throat are coming back positive as well. The stomach bug is going around and other children are wheezing.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics is reporting the flu. They are also seeing strep throat and the stomach bug. Also, a lot of children in Syracuse are suffering from colds.

Dr. Rovall, in Camillus, said that they are seeing a lot of flu cases, both Type A and B. They are also seeing strep throat and the stomach bug, which lasts a couple of days.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello is seeing the flu and upper respiratory infections.

People in Auburn are suffering from the flu, upper respiratory infections, sore throats, both viral infections and strep throat, sinusitis and colds.

If you’re feeling sick, contact your doctor to ask about the best treatments for you.

