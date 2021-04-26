What’s going around in CNY: allergies, tick bites, and more

WHATS GOING AROUND– Local pediatricians offices are packed, Children are coming in with stuffy noses and sore throats, although they get regular COVID tests for school. But most are finding out they don’t have COVID or colds, but allergies instead.

Camillus Pediatric Associates says allergies are at the top of the list right now for what’s going around. They’re also checking out lots of tick bites, and putting children on antibiotics in case of Lyme Disease.

In Liverpool, local pediatrician Dr. Dracker also checks in with allergies. He’s also getting calls from parents about COVID testing so children can go to school. There’s also a stomach bug going around with symptoms of nausea and vomiting.

Brighton Hill pediatrics checks in with an outbreak of strep throat that they’re monitoring as well as a rise in tick bites.

In Fulton, the list of common ailments seen is as follows:

Allergies

Ticks

Sports injuries

And in Pulaski:

COVID

Colds

minimal influenza

This is the latest from doctors offices, and as always, your doctor can tell you about the best treatments.