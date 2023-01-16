SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what the common illnesses are in are doctors’ offices.

Syracuse

  • Strep throat
  • Flu
  • Colds

Liverpool

  • Strep throat
  • Flu
  • Colds
  • Asthma Exacerbation

Pulaski

  • Flu
  • COVID-19
  • RSV