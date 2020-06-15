What’s Going Around: June 15, 2020

(WSYR-TV) — This week begins with a warning of a second coronavirus lockdown.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New Jersey governor said it might be necessary after tens of thousands of complaints over the weekend about people at bars and restaurants not wearing masks or keeping a safe distance.

If local officials don’t crackdown, the governors said that reopening could be suspended.

That being said, coronavirus is still not on the top of the list of what’s going around. Here’s what doctors are seeing:

In Camillus, a few children with roseola, swimmers ear, poison ivy and seasonal allergies.

Brighton Hill Pediatrics in Syracuse is also seeing kids with seasonal allergies. They are also seeing strep throat and tick bites.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker is seeing tick bites, seasonal allergies, rashes and poison ivy.

The Urgent Care in Fulton is seeing poison ivy and tick bites.

If you are feeling sick, contact your doctor.